KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

The Next Best Podcast: Episode 3, Professors Guide to Sharknado 5

KING 5:08 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

Chris & Chris cover the "Big Game" and Mariners baseball, the Sonics Arena Saga, a Meteoric surprise and the Seattle man who wants to make his motion picture debut in Sharknado 5.

Click here to listen to the full podcast.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories