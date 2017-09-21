Listen to The 5th Quarter Podcast

The 5th Quarter Podcast lets you bring the expertise and analysis of KING 5's sports team and Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon with you wherever you go throughout the Seahawks season. Paul Silvi, Chris Egan, and guests will bring a conversational and informative look as the team makes a run for another Super Bowl title.

You can listen to each episode at the links below or download them on iTunes

Episode 4: Seahawks-Titans preview and 49ers review, Sept. 21, 2017

Paul Silvi and Chris Egan look ahead to this Sunday's Seahawks-Titans game in Tennessee, the extra emphasis on the defense because of the offensive struggles, Richard Sherman's comments about injury reports and gambling, and a look back at that ugly win over the 49ers.





Episode 3: 49ers at Seahawks, Sept. 17, 2017.

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon discusses a tough 12-9 victory by the Seahawks over the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Among the discussion points: The Seahawks defense struggling to contain Carlos Hyde; the wet conditions; Russell Wilson stepping up at the endl and the celebration of Paul Allen keeping the team in Seattle 20 years ago.

Episode 2: Seahawks-Packers review, 49ers preview, Sept. 12, 2017

Paul Silvi and Chris Egan take a deeper look back at what happened in the Seahawks' 17-9 loss Sunday, including whether the offensive line is as good as it's going to get and how much pressure that puts on the defense. Also, were the refs wrong to call that illegal block on Cliff Avril, costing the Seahawks a touchdown? And what do we expect as the 49ers come into CenturyLink Field this Sunday?

Episode 1: Seahawks at Packers, Sept. 10, 2017

Paul and Warren discus the 17-9 Week 1 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. Seattle's defense was stout as usual, but the offense struggled mightily. And then there was the phantom punch that got cornerback Jeremy Lane ejected.

© 2017 KING-TV