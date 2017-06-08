How Food Founded a Friendship - Dinner Exchange
How cooking sparked a bromance between two strangers who live in different countries. Watch Alex French Guy Cooking and Rafael exchange their favorite recipes, stories, and witness the power of good food and the internet!
KING 2:46 PM. PDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What is Hanford?
-
$5M payout for 'forgotten' child disabled for life
-
3 arrested and charged for thrill shootings
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
Chris Hansen, Russell Wilson respond to KeyArena plans
-
Leads pour in on quadruple homicide
-
Seattle school schedules changing again
-
100 dogs arrive from shelters in California
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
More Stories
-
James Comey testimony: I was fired because of Russia…Jun. 8, 2017, 1:34 a.m.
-
Hanford workers take cover after alarm in demolition areaJun. 8, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
-
Nordstrom could go private in family deal as…Jun. 8, 2017, 6:56 a.m.