Nordstrom plans to drop Ivanka Trump's fashion line

SEATTLE -- Nordstrom will no longer be the place to go for Ivanka Trump fashion.

The upscale department store said Thursday evening that it's no longer going to be carrying the Ivanka Trump label for the new season. While Nordstrom didn't address the reason directly, it alluded in a statement that it wasn't selling well.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business," the statement says.

Ivanka Trump has an extensive apparel line, including shoes and accessories.

The statement came in response to a Bloomberg News report, citing an unnamed source, that Nordstrom is "winding down" its relationship with Ivanka Trump.

Nordstrom said that the change is part of the normal comings and goings of the fashion business. Politics was never mentioned.

"Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season," it says.

With her dad in the White House, Ivanka Trump couldn't ask for better exposure when it comes to her fashion line, especially when she shows it off at state functions.

She's not only a presidential daughter, but husband Jared Kushner is now one of President Trump's most trusted aides.

But with that comes the controversial decisions, such as last week's temporary banning of refugees, that don't sit well with many Nordstrom customers. The chain is based in Seattle.

