Student mows lawns in every state

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dying ferns in Seattle's Seward Park
-
SkyKING: Giant rubber ducky at the Port of Tacoma
-
Port Angeles music teacher retires after 42 years
-
Anti-gay message carved into fence
-
Second grader wins national anthem contest
-
Salmonella from backyard chickens sicken 4 in Ore., 11 in Wash.
-
Seattle man on anti-gay carving by his neighbor
-
Sea polluters seek to overturn conviction
-
Festival of Sail returns to Tacoma
-
Rollover crash causing backups on I-5
More Stories
-
Weekend traffic jams: I-5, I-90 work; Fremont…Jun 14, 2017, 4:26 p.m.
-
Fremont Solstice Parade Saturday kicks off summer…Jun 16, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
-
Festival of Sail floats through TacomaJun 16, 2017, 6:01 p.m.