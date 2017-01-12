Close Seahawks doughnuts on the streets of Atlanta KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever hits the streets of Atlanta with free Top Pot doughnuts for Falcons fans. But there's just one catch.... Go Hawks! Jim Dever, KING 8:08 PM. PST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ATLANTA - KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever hits the streets of Atlanta with free Top Pot doughnuts for Falcons fans. But there's just one catch.... Go Hawks! Copyright 2016 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Snow in Portland Drone crashed into Space Needle Mukilteo shooter sentenced KING Breaking News 2 Everett business goes cash-free to stop crime WSDOT proposes fix for Highway 9 congestion Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 Seattle and San Francisco mayors talk homelessness Amazon announces plans to add 100k jobs in 18 months Judge admonishes Allen Ivanov before sentencing More Stories State files charges against treatment clinic owner Jan 12, 2017, 8:07 p.m. Mukilteo party shooter sentenced to life without parole Jan 12, 2017, 5:42 a.m. Whale protection zone proposed near San Juan Island Jan 12, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
