Seahawks doughnuts on the streets of Atlanta

KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever hits the streets of Atlanta with free Top Pot doughnuts for Falcons fans. But there's just one catch.... Go Hawks!

Jim Dever, KING 8:08 PM. PST January 12, 2017

ATLANTA - KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever hits the streets of Atlanta with free Top Pot doughnuts for Falcons fans.  But there's just one catch.... Go Hawks!

 

