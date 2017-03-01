How to plan a memorable last minute Spring Break trip for the whole family!

SEATTLE - Hip Travel Mamma, Anne Taylor Hartzell believes in exposing both yourself and your kids to new enriching life experiences. With that said, Spring Break is just around the corner and it may be time to think up some last minute family adventures!

1. Phoenix, AZ: Fares start at $120.

Experience poolside days, waterslides, a trip to the Grand Canyon, hikes or Jeep tours, or even hit up Mariner’s Spring Training!

Stay: Wigwam Resort, Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak

2. Arenal, Costa Rica: Fares start at $421.

Zipline among the canopy, soak and raft the hot springs, see sloths and more at the wildlife preserve.

Stay: The Springs Resort and Spa

3. Portland, OR. Take the train for $26

Eat your way through Portland dining month at the many food trucks dotting the city. Also check out Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Powell’s Books, biking and more!

Stay: Sentinel Hotel

For last minute booking, travel mid-week for maximum savings, sign up for email fare alerts, use rewards and take advantage of companion fares to save money! Also keep an eye on apps for mobile-only deals, keep up with travel brands on social media and scan for promo codes before booking your trip.

