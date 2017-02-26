KING
Close

See the storm on radar

KING 8:24 AM. PST February 26, 2017

The First Alert Weather Radar shows where the rain and light snow is falling in the Puget Sound region Sunday morning: http://kng5.tv/WXRadar

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories