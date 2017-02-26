Close See the storm on radar KING 8:24 AM. PST February 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The First Alert Weather Radar shows where the rain and light snow is falling in the Puget Sound region Sunday morning: http://kng5.tv/WXRadar Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Lowland snow possible Truck plows into Endymion crowd. Adoption Reunion Raw interview: Jimmy Settle 'Never Quit' author Bill could relieve car tab shock Couple delivers baby in parking lot Giraffe Birth Facts Distracting Driving Planets Mason County Diversity Zillow Affordable Pockets More Stories Light snow on the ground for areas above 300 feet Feb 25, 2017, 10:59 a.m. See the storm on radar Feb. 5, 2017, 11:58 a.m. PHOTOS: Winter snow returns to Puget Sound region Feb 26, 2017, 8:35 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs