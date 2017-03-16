Zags ready to take on SDSU Jackrabbits

South Dakota State University star Mike Daum. (Photo: KREM)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Thursday is game day for the Zags who are preparing to take on the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in Salt Lake City.

The last time Gonzaga played in Salt Lake City as part of the NCAA Tournament, the crowd quickly turned in favor of Southern University. For this reason, Mark Few is preparing his team to expect a pro-Jackrabbits crowd in favor of the upset.

“The thing that I told them is that they need to just be prepared for, you know, it’s probably going to be a road-type environment, it’s just the nature of sports and everyone likes to root for the underdogs,” said Few.

The KREM 2 Sports team has been slamming how good Mike Daum is for SDSU. Daum averages 25 points a game, which ranks him second in the nation.

Many people believe Daum is going to be an NBA player one day. Several players and coaches see a similarity between Daum and notable Zags, like current Houston Rockets player Kyle Wiltjer.

“Really, really impressive Mike Daum. And totally reminds me of Kyle Wiltjer. He just scores the ball so easy, the ball goes in, never seems to get rattled,” said Few.

Jackrabbit Quick Facts:

Mascot: Jackrabbits, commonly known as the Jacks

Biggest university in South Dakota with 12,000 students

Located in Brookings, South Dakota – which has been said to be the safest college town in the country

