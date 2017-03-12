Zags nab no. 1 seed, head to Salt Lake City for first round of NCAA tournament

Dec 21, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts after his team is called for a foul against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is heading to Salt Lake City for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags nabbed the No.1 seed in the west region.

Rounding out the west region:

1. Zags

2. AZ

3. FSU

4. WVU

5. ND

6. MD

7. SMC

8. NW

9. Vandy

10. VCU

11. Xavier

12. Princeton

13. Bucknell

14. FGCU

15. UND

16. SDSU — KREM 2 Sports (@KREM2Sports) March 12, 2017

The Zags will take on South Dakota State (16) on Thursday.

Participate in KREM 2's 2017 March Bracket Challenge here.

© 2017 KREM-TV