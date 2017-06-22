Zags' Collins drafted by Kings, traded to Blazers

Photo by: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Gonzaga center Zach Collins was taken by the Sacramento Kings with the 10th pick in the NBA draft. Collsins was then traded to the Portland Trailblazers for the Blazers' 15th and 20th picks.

Collins, a 7-footer, played off the bench in his lone season with the Bulldogs behind senior starter Przemek Karnowski and averaged 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.



Collins is the Zags' first one-and-done player.

Gonzaga went 37-2 last season, falling to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Portland had three first-round picks in the draft. In addition to the 15th and 20th picks, the Blazers also had the 26th pick.

Sacramento also had the fifth pick in the draft, selecting Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox.

