WWE legend Ric Flair says he hurt his hand while fighting a Golden State Warriors fan

It appears that Ric Flair is still wrestling.
Well, sort of.
The WWE legend and Cleveland Cavaliers fan had an interesting Instagram post the other day, in which he claimed he injured his right hand while fighting a Golden State Warriors fan.
He also said he'll be in Cleveland tonight for Game 3.
It's unclear if he was joking or not, though a video posted later that day shows Flair still wearing a cast.
We aren't condoning violence, but we do appreciate having Nature Boy on our side.
