A woman will call NFL game for first time since 1987, according to report

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

ESPN will feature the first woman calling play-by-play for an NFL game since 1987.

Beth Mowins is set to announce the second game of the network’s Monday Night Football season-opening doubleheader on Sept. 11, according to Sports Illustrated.

She would become the first woman to do play-by-play since Gayle Sierens did so in December 1987 when calling the Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

Mowins is likely to be joined in the booth with Rex Ryan to call the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos game, according to the SI report. The duo called Florida State’s spring football game together in April.

Mowins’ career track record includes college games and preseason Oakland Raiders games.

“Beth will show up and do a game and do as good a job as any of the men,” longtime NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico told SI. “She is a ceiling-breaker, a pioneer and there will be more women going forward.”

ESPN president John Skipper had previously stated that the network was “committed” to having a female call MNF and that it’s always looking for “opportunities to put women in the booth.”

© 2017 KING-TV