Storm guard Sue Bird to compete in 3-point contest

sue bird storm smiling (Photo: KING)

NEW YORK (AP) - Sugar Rodgers is heading to the WNBA All-Star Game to compete in the 3-point contest.



The Liberty shooting guard is happy for the chance to compete against Seattle's Sue Bird, Connecticut's Jasmine Thomas, Chicago's Allie Quigley and Minnesota's Maya Moore on Saturday in Seattle.



There's no doubt who the fans will be pulling for in the contest involving Bird, a 10-time All-Star playing in front of her home crowd.



The league is bringing back the contest for the first time since 2009, and the winner will get $10,000 donated to a charity of her choice.



Thomas is third in the league from behind the arc, hitting 45.8 percent of her 3s this season. Quigley is fifth, Bird eighth and Moore 10th. Rodgers is 18th.

