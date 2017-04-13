Storm draft guard Alexis Peterson, center Lanay Montgomery

Photo by: Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

NEW YORK, NY – The Seattle Storm selected Alexis Peterson (15th) and Lanay Montgomery (30th) Thursday in the 2017 WNBA Draft.



“Alexis is a true point guard, she’s a strong playmaker and solid scoring guard that will fit well in Jenny Boucek’s system,” said Storm President & GM Alisha Valavanis. “We are excited to welcome Alexis to Seattle and to the Storm franchise.”



At Syracuse, Peterson is the all-time assists leader with 590. She can also shoot. Peterson scored

1,978 career points – second all-time for the Orange.



In her senior season, Peterson averaged 23.4 points and seven assists per game, and was the ACC Player of the Year.



Montgomery, a 6-5 center from West Virginia, averaged 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in 2016-17 on the way to leading the Mountaineers to the Big 12 Tournament title.



At West Virginia, Montgomery racked up 937 rebounds, 855 points and 330 blocks, and is a two-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team member.

