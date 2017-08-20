Stewart leads Storm to 103-66 win over Sky

(Photo: White, Tony)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jewell Loyd and Alysha Clark scored 17 points apiece and the Seattle Storm never trailed in a 103-66 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday night.



Crystal Langhorne and Sami Whitcomb each added 10 points for Seattle (14-16). The Storm have won four in a row and are tied with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot, 2 1/2 games in front of the Sky.



Stewart and Sue Bird hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that gave Seattle a 12-2 lead and Loyd's putback of a missed layup by Langhorne made it 19-4 with 4:31 left in the first quarter. The Storm led by double figures the rest of the way.

Highlights | Storm dominates Sky for 4th win in a row! #StormWins #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/CzzgbJBk4a — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 21, 2017



Stefanie Dolson led Chicago (11-18) with 10 points. The Sky made just 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range and committed 16 turnovers.



Seattle hit 12 3-pointers, shot 52.6 percent from the field and had franchise-record 34 assists on 41 made field goals. Every player on the Storm roster made at least one field goal.

