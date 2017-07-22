Moore leads West past East 130-121 in WNBA All-Star Game

SEATTLE (AP) - Maya Moore scored 23 points, reigning league MVP Nneka Ogwumike added 22 points and the West outlasted the East 130-121 in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, where most of the attention was on Seattle's Sue Bird.



The veteran West squad with 55 total All-Star Game selections on its roster, pulled away after a close first half. Moore made 9 of 17 shots, including five 3-pointers, while Ogwumike made 11 of 15 attempts off the bench. Bird had a hand in many of those baskets, finishing with a record 11 assists and eight points.



Moore was named the game's MVP for the second consecutive All-Star Game.

Seattle forward Breanna Stewart scored nine points, six rebounds and six assists.



The youthful East was led by Jonquel Jones with a game-high 24 points, including a dunk in the final minute. There were eight first-time selections on the East roster.

