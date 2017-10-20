Kings name Jenny Boucek assistant player development coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Former WNBA coach and player Jenny Boucek has joined the Sacramento Kings staff as an assistant player development coach.



The Kings announced Friday that the ex-Seattle Storm coach was now on Dave Joerger's staff, returning to Sacramento where she coached the defunct Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09. Boucek most recently coached the Storm for three seasons from 2015-17.



Boucek joins San Antonio's Becky Hammon as active NBA assistant coaches.



Nancy Lieberman had been on the Kings' staff under George Karl and during the last season in Joerger's first year.

