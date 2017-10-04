Dan Hughes new coach of the Seattle Storm

Photo by: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports, Soobum Im)

NEW YORK (AP) - Dan Hughes is the new coach of the Seattle Storm.



The team announced the move Wednesday. Hughes spent 11 years coaching the San Antonio Stars before retiring after the 2016 season. The 62-year-old replaces Gary Kloppenburg, who was Seattle's interim coach after the team fired Jenny Boucek on Aug. 10. Kloppenburg helped guide the Storm to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed where they lost in the opening round to Dallas.



Seattle has a solid nucleus for Hughes to work with led by Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. The Storm, who were 15-19 this year, also have the fifth pick in a loaded draft next April. They have a few key free agents like Crystal Langhorne that they'll have to figure out what to do with.

