Charles' big game lifts New York to 94-86 win over Seattle

NEW YORK (AP) - Tina Charles had 21 points and 14 rebounds and New York used a 12-1 late run to beat the Seattle Storm 94-86 on Sunday.



Trailing 83-80 with 3:05 left, Bria Hartley tapped the ball to Shavonte Zellous to hit a 3-pointer that tied it and started the game-ending burst. On the next play she stripped the ball from Jewell Loyd and then converted the layup on the other that made gave New York the lead.



A free throw by Alysha Clark got the Storm within 85-84 but Kiah Stokes' putback made it 87-84 with 1:15 left. Seattle then turned it over on the next possession and Zellous converted another layup to seal the win and give New York (6-3) a fourth straight win.



Breanna Stewart finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Storm (5-4). Sue Bird finished with a season-high 21 points and Loyd had 19.



Sugar Rodgers had 20 points and Zellous 16 for New York.

