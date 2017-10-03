AP Sources: Seattle Storm hire Dan Hughes to be next coach

Photo by: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports, Soobum Im)

NEW YORK (AP) - Multiple people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that Dan Hughes has been hired to coach the Seattle Storm.



The people spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the team has not announced the move.



Hughes spent 11 years as the coach and general manager for San Antonio, guiding the Stars to six postseason appearances before retiring after the 2016 season. The 62-year-old coach replaces Gary Kloppenburg, who was Seattle's interim coach after they fired Jenny Boucek on Aug. 10. Kloppenburg helped guide the Storm to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed where they lost in the opening round to Dallas.



Seattle has a solid nucleus for Hughes to work with led by Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. The Storm also have the fifth pick in a loaded draft next April.

