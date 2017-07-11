Will Mayweather vs McGregor fight live up to the hype?

Floyd Mayweather (left) and Conor McGregor will face off August 26. Photos: USA TODAY Sports.

Fight fans had this week circled on their calendar. The week of the MayMac Tour, aka the World Hype Tour for the showdown between Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Conor McGregor. They debuted their act in Los Angeles Tuesday, where 11,000 fans stood in line for free admission. Those who didn't get in for free got a second chance when brokers outside the arena offered tickets for $40 each - 40 bucks to listen to a press conference which played more like a stop on the campaign trail, featuring two candidates not urging you to vote, but urging you to spend. They're hoping you'll fork over $89.95 to buy their August 26th fight - $99.95 for high definition.

Call me a sucker, but I'm buying the fight.

Mayweather and McGregor know what they have to do. They have to hype this fight to the fullest which means a lot of trash talking for the rest of the summer. If round one was any indication, there will plenty of F-bombs along the way with a strong accompaniment of expletives. To borrow a line from the classic holiday movie "A Christmas Story", these two guys work in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay, weaving a tapestry of obscenities that as far as we know is hanging in space on its way to Toronto for the next stop on the tour. They'll follow that up with a trip to Brooklyn before the finale Friday in London. It's a blockbuster week of travel, for sure, but these two aren't sitting in coach with someone reclining into their bag of peanuts.

While Mayweather used short struts on stage to break up his tough talk, McGregor aired on the side of humor, cracking on Floyd's

track suit and his recent problems with the IRS. Both fighters met with the media afterward in a more formal setting where fans got a bonus round. Floyd Mayweather, Sr. crashed McGregor's press conference firing off his own verbal jabs - mostly proud papa bragging about how his son will whoop the UFC Champ. McGregor played along with the senior citizen trash talk, which took a humorous turn when Mayweather, Sr. actually challenged McGregor to a fight. McGregor couldn't help but laugh it off, especially when the 64 year-old Mayweather, Sr. demonstrated his fast hands from his 28-6-1 pro career.

If round one was all about presentation, McGregor gets the edge.

He wore a 3-piece, pinstriped suit, only those pinstripes were actually constructed of two small words lined up throughout.

Ken Griffey, Jr. wore a similar style during his induction into Baseball's Hall of Fame. The big difference? Griffey's pinstripes read "Hall of Fame Class of 2016."

McGregor's stripes were made up of just two words, which are probably still hanging in space on their way to Toronto.

