Why Washington will shock Alabama in the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Among the few who have given Washington a chance to beat Alabama in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the most popular rationale is Chris Petersen’s history at Boise State of pulling upsets against more talented opponents, particularly when his teams had time to prepare.

But a trick play here or a nice adjustment there isn’t going to be enough to prevent the Crimson Tide from winning its fifth national title in the last eight years. Washington is going to have to find an advantage somewhere and exploit it against a defense that allows a meager 2.03 yards per rush and simply doesn’t let teams drive up and down the field.

Fortunately for the Huskies, their potential advantage is a big one: Turnover margin.

Washington’s defense created a nation-leading 33 turnovers this season while its offense committed only 12, a statistic that provides the most plausible path to beating Alabama.

The caveat here is that turnovers are a highly variable factor from game-to-game, and it’s possible Alabama will play clean football Saturday or benefit from a lucky bounce if one of their skill players happens to fumble.

But Washington’s secondary is an experienced, talented, ball-hawking group that came up with 19 interceptions this season. It’s facing a freshman quarterback in Jalen Hurts who isn’t a polished passer yet and has shown a propensity to be loose with the football at times, throwing eight interceptions over Alabama’s final eight games.

Say the Huskies force Hurts into a couple of big mistakes and can steal 10 or 14 points on short fields or a defensive score. And as good as Alabama’s defense is, you have to figure Washington will get at least one big play out of receiver John Ross, who had 76 receptions this year and more than enough speed to challenge the Tide’s secondary.

If the Huskies can cobble together 17 points and avoid turning the ball over themselves, they’ll be in the game going into the fourth quarter. And while we know Alabama is a terrific frontrunner, it’s uncertain how this team and its inexperienced quarterback would react if it were pushed to the limit because nobody in the SEC was good enough this year to do that. Maybe, just maybe, putting Hurts in a pressurized situation will finally expose his inexperience if he has to make throws to win a football game.

When Saban says Washington is the best team Alabama has played this season, he’s not blowing smoke. And if the Huskies force turnovers at their typical rate, they may just prove it.

