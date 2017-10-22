WATCH: Seahawks Wilson, Baldwin connect for sweet touchdown

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) picks up a first down during the third quarter in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 26-15. Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Custom)

After struggling to score for the first 37:30 of the game, the Seattle Seahawks finally got in the end zone against the New York Giants, thanks to the steady hands of receiver Doug Baldwin.

After appearing to get frustrated with teammates on the sidelines during the first half, Baldwin hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson midway through the third quarter. It put Seattle up 10-7.

Baldwin, at that point, had seven catches for 81 yards and the one touchdown.

Wilson was 20/29 for 252 yards and one touchdown at that point.

Baldwin has four touchdowns in five career games at MetLife Stadium, including Super Bowl XLVIII.

