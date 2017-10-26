KING
WATCH: Marshawn Lynch practices at his high school while suspended

Katia Dragotis, October 26, 2017

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch may be serving a one-game suspension for shoving an official in Week 7’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but that hasn’t prevented him from showcasing his talents on a familiar field.

A staple within the Oakland community that raised him, Lynch made an appearance at his old high school, Oakland Technical, to give the young guys a little taste of Beast Mode.

Watch below as Raiders-dressed Lynch refuses to take it easy on the younger competition, delivering an aggressive stiff arm before getting in the end zone.

Lynch is clearly releasing some built-up aggression after failing to win his suspension appeal, where even opposing cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on his behalf.

