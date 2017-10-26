WATCH: Marshawn Lynch practices at his high school while suspended

Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch may be serving a one-game suspension for shoving an official in Week 7’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but that hasn’t prevented him from showcasing his talents on a familiar field.

A staple within the Oakland community that raised him, Lynch made an appearance at his old high school, Oakland Technical, to give the young guys a little taste of Beast Mode.

Watch below as Raiders-dressed Lynch refuses to take it easy on the younger competition, delivering an aggressive stiff arm before getting in the end zone.

Video of Marshawn practicing with Oakland Tech during his suspension, from his Instagram. Watch that vicious stiff arm of a high-schooler. pic.twitter.com/JU9WlQbgLY — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 26, 2017

Lynch is clearly releasing some built-up aggression after failing to win his suspension appeal, where even opposing cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on his behalf.

