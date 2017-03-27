KING
Washington Huskies back on the field

The Washington Huskies have their first of 15 spring football practices today and King 5's Chris Egan was there.

Chris Egan, KING 4:55 PM. PDT March 27, 2017

The Washington Huskies held their first spring practice today. They will hold a total of 15 practices as per NCAA rules. The Huskies have some new faces on the coaching staff, and they will have some new starters, especially in the secondary. The Huskies lost three of their four starting defensive backs. Offensively, quarterback Jake Browning is coming off shoulder surgery. Head coach Chris Petersen says the plan for Browning this spring is that he will have a gradual buildup. King 5's Chris Egan has more on the Huskies first day.

