Washington forward Dime suspended after slapping student at game

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington indefinitely suspended senior forward Malik Dime on Friday after he slapped a student during halftime of a Huskies loss to Colorado.



Head coach Lorenzo Romar said Dime's actions during Thursday night's 81-66 loss in Boulder, Colorado, wasn't consistent with his typical behavior and the coach said he doesn't expect this type of behavior again.

“They were absolutely unacceptable, and did not represent the values of our team and the sportsmanship spirit of our conference," said Romar. "We have spoken with him at length and expect this to be a valuable teaching moment."

In a statement issued through the school, Dime said he made a poor decision after getting caught up in the emotion of the game.

“I made a very poor decision, and did not represent my team, my University and my family the way I want to," said Dime. "I am glad I had the chance to apologize in person to the students involved in the altercation, and I am prepared to accept the full consequences of my actions. I look forward to putting this incident behind me and moving forward."

Dime slapped the student after the halftime buzzer. Washington coaches had to restrain Dime, who was sitting out his ninth consecutive game with a broken right finger.

