Washington falls to Alabama 24-7 in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Breaking down No. 1 Alabama’s 24-7 win over No. 4 Washington in Saturday’s College Football Playoff national semifinal game at the Peach Bowl.

THE BIG PICTURE: Alabama is exactly who we thought it was. The Crimson Tide defense was and is relentless, aggressive and quick, its offense inconsistent. But this team is so dominant defensively, offensive struggles — be it with play calling or penalties — tend not to ultimately affect the game’s outcome. When the front seven applied pressure to Washington quarterback Jake Browning, it forced him to either keep the ball for minimal gains on scrambles, throw the ball away — or, worst yet — give the ball directly to the Alabama defense, which he did with his game-changing pick-six in the second quarter.

Saturday’s Peach Bowl was competitive for about a quarter, with Washington’s creative yet methodical scoring drive giving the Huskies an early lead, and forcing Alabama true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts to respond with a touchdown drive of his own, which he did in impressive fashion. But once Washington’s offense began to sputter with three-and-outs over and over again, the game’s outcome was never close to being in doubt, despite some head-scratching Alabama offensive play calling, and some poorly timed offensive penalties. Washington just couldn’t muster any sort of offense that could lead to actual, tangible points.

WHAT WE’LL BE TALKING ABOUT:

Whether or not the winner of the Fiesta Bowl even has a shot against this Crimson Tide team. No offense to either Ohio State or Clemson, but after watching the beatdown that was the Peach Bowl, it’s hard to imagine a team that can withstand the following well enough to win:

► The relentless nature of the Alabama front seven, whose physicality and speed are hard to fathom until you see it up close. That also means it’s hard to simulate for opponents in practice ahead of time.

► The ability for Nick Saban’s defense to adjust almost instantaneously. When Washington found success with a rarely used screen play on its touchdown drive in the first quarter, Alabama immediately identified it and how to stop it on subsequent drives.

► Bo Scarbrough, technically the backup tailback to Damien Harris, continues to add a different dimension to the Tide run game. And, well, it’s a crazy good dimension. Scarbrough was the most dynamic player on either offense all game, accounting for 180 yards on 19 carries for two touchdowns.

► The wear-down factor. There’s a reason Scarbrough was able to break off his biggest run of the day in the fourth quarter. It’s the same reason Browning and co. could barely sustain drives with positive yardage much of the second half. Alabama wears its opponents down and puts them away late. Fin.

THE TURNING POINT: Trailing by just three late in the second quarter, on second and 10 from Washington’s own 32-yard line, Browning threw an ill-advised pass … directly to Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who snatched it and ran it into the end zone for a score. It was a huge momentum shift about 70 seconds before halftime, giving Alabama the double-digit lead it deserved to that point.

THE HIGHLIGHT: Scarbrough’s insane 68-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run. Seriously, you’ve got to see this:

KEY STAT: Anderson’s pick-six in the second quarter was the Crimson Tide’s 11th defensive touchdown of the season. It also brings the total of non-offensive touchdowns up to 15 (!!).

