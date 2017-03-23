UW releases Michael Porter Jr. from letter of intent

Nathan Hale High School basektball star Michael Porter Jr. (Credit: KING)

The University of Washington has granted Nathan Hale High School’s Michael Porter Jr. his release from his National Letter of Intent.

Porter Jr., the number one high school basketball recruit in America, had committed to Washington to play for former coach Lorenzo Romar. Romar was fired last week by the UW after 15 seasons. Porter Jr. says he will now re-open his search.

"Right now I'm just going to take my time. I don't know what I'm going to do from here," Porter said Wednesday after being awarded Gatorade National Player of the Year. "I have no idea. I'm just talking with my family and just keep it in the family for now."

Porter Jr.’s younger brother Jontay, who was also a UW commit, has also taken back his commitment.

Porter Jr. says he will still consider the University of Washington, but wants to take a look at his options and evaluate the pros and cons of all the possible schools. USA Today’s High School Sports team reported Wednesday night that his final four are Missouri, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Washington.

It is widely rumored that Porter will return to Missouri, which is where his family moved from one year ago. Porter Sr, Michael’s dad, had taken a job on Lorenzo Romar’s coaching staff; it is now believed Porter Sr. may go to work for the University of Missouri. Neither Porter Sr. nor Missouri has confirmed he is being hired.

