Trump: NFL owners won't sign Kaepernick because of my tweets, citing report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels in protest during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

President Donald Trump took a swipe at quarterback Colin Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday.



Kaepernick, an NFL free agent, has yet to be signed to a team.



Trump told the crowd he read an article reporting that NFL owners don't want to pick Kaepernick up "because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump."



"Do you believe that?" he asked the enthusiastic crowd.

Trump did not specify which story he was referring to. Here is one that tackled the topic.



"... some teams fear the backlash from fans after getting him. They think there might be protests or [President Donald] Trump will tweet about the team. I'd say that number is around 10 percent," wrote Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, quoting an unnamed general manager.



Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem at the start of NFL games last season to protest police treatment of minorities.

Trump says of the people of Kentucky, "They like it when people actually stand for the American flag."\

Kaepernick reportedly said this month he will stand for the anthem this season because of the positive change he's seen in recent months.

Some NFL writers have suggested Seattle could be a landing spot for Kaepernick.

Copyright 2017 KING