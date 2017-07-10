Triple-A All-Star game comes to Tacoma this week

Tacoma Rainiers (Photo: KING)

Baseball fans: Get ready for a big week in Tacoma, as the annual Triple-A All-Star game comes to Cheney Stadium and brings a packed schedule of events.



Rising baseball stars from across the country will be in town to play ball and meet fans.



The game has been every year since 1988, the Rainiers said in a statement. This is the first time for the team to host.

"The growth we've had over the past nine seasons is because the fans - and the market in general - have so graciously returned to Cheney Stadium to support this franchise," Team President Aaron Artman said. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate this growth and support than to bring the Triple-A All-Star Game to Tacoma for the first time in franchise history."



Here's the schedule for Cheney Stadium, according to The Kitsap Sun:



Monday: Triple-A Home Run Derby, 7:05 p.m.



Tuesday: Media Day; Players are scheduled to work out and sign autographs, in addition to batting practice. The public is invited to attend starting at 2:30 p.m.



Wednesday: Luncheon and All-Star game, first pitch at 6 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. for fans.



One ticket purchase gives access to all three days of events.

