Top-seeded Gonzaga survives for 61-58 win over West Virginia

Gonzaga Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and top-seeded Gonzaga survived a rough shooting night for both teams to beat No. 4 seed West Virginia 61-58 Thursday night to advance to the West Regional final.

On a night that featured 51 fouls and only 34 made baskets, Mathews delivered the big shot that sent the Bulldogs (35-1) to their third Elite Eight in school history.

It didn't come easily. West Virginia (29-8) had three shots to tie the game but Tarik Phillip missed a shot from the lane and Jevon Carter missed two 3-pointers after Silas Melson made one foul shot. The Mountaineers rebound both misses but couldn't get another shot off before the buzzer.

