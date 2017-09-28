Thursday practice report: Earl Thomas, Doug Baldwin miss second-straight practice

Oct 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) and wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) celebrate after a defensive touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas missed his second practice in a row on Thursday with a knee injury, but defensive coordinator Kris Richard is optimistic Thomas will play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Here’s the one thing I know about Earl,” Richard said following Thursday’s practice. “As long as he doesn’t have any broken bones and he can breathe, he can play. Right now it’s not a concern. He’s still preparing as if he is going to play and we fully expect him to.”

It is unclear when Thomas’ injury occurred during the Seahawks 33-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

Other players to sit out of practice on Thursday include wide receiver Doug Baldwin (groin), safety Neiko Thorpe (ankle), running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) and defensive end Michael Bennett (rest).

Baldwin, as expected, did not practice again on Thursday following coach Pete Carroll’s comments that the Seahawks wideout would likely sit out until Friday with his groin injury.

Running back C.J. Prosise also sat out of practice with his “significant ankle” injury and is expected to be checked out in a couple of days to assess the injury.

Other players who were limited during Thursday’s practice include tight end Jimmy Graham, guard Luke Joeckel, linebacker D.J. Alexander, cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Nazair Jones.

Frank Clark, who was limited on Wednesday, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Here’s a full look at the Thursday practice report for the Seahawks:

