Thomas' 33, Celtics' 3s too much for Wizards in 123-111 win

Apr 30, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) talks to a teammate after having a tooth knocked out during the second quarter in game one of the 2nd round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas had 33 points and nine assists, and the Boston Celtics made 19 3-pointers to beat the Washington Wizards 123-111 Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.



Thomas played just a day after attending the funeral for his sister, who died in a car accident earlier this month outside of Tacoma, Washington.

Isaiah Thomas got a tooth knocked out then hit back-to-back 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/K3bMwdpx9d — The Vertical (@TheVertical) April 30, 2017



Al Horford added 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jae Crowder finished with 24 points.



The Wizards were more energetic at the outset, jumping out to a 16-0 advantage and leading by as many as 17 points. But the Celtics rallied in the second quarter with Thomas briefly sidelined after getting one of his two front teeth knocked out.



Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points. John Wall added 20 points and 16 assists.



Washington starter Markieff Morris played just 11 minutes before leaving with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.



