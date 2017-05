Kailyn Skjonsby: Tennis Player, Nurse and Teacher

Seattle University Senior Kailyn Skjonsby is not only a tennis player and a nursing major, she also volunteers her time as the local director for Aceing Autism at the tennis center at Sand Point.

Aceing Autism is a non-profit organization that’s #1 mission is to bring the joy of tennis into the lives of children affected by autism. King 5’s Chris Egan shares her story.

