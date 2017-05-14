KING
T-Birds win the WHL Championship in 4-3 overtime thriller

May 14, 2017

REGINA, SK — The Seattle Thunderbirds beat Regina 4-3 in overtime in Game 6  to win the Western Hockey League Championship. Alexander True scored the game-winning goal at 12:36 of overtime.  The Championship is the first in team history.

The T-Birds came back from a two-goal deficit with less than six minutes to go to force overtime.

Ryan Gropp fired past Pats' goalie Tyler Brown at 14:38 of the third period to cut the lead to one goal. Keegan Kolesar then scored from the right circle on the power-play at 17:06 of the third to tie the game. 

Carl Stankowski’s playoff record is 16-4 after making 28 saves in Game 6.

Mathew Barzal was named the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs. Barzal had seven goals and 18 assists in 16 postseason games.

