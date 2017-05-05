KING
T-Birds win Game 1 of WHL Championship 2-1

KING 5 Sports , KING 1:03 AM. PDT May 06, 2017

Donovan Neuls scored 14 seconds into overtime Friday night to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 2-1 win over Regina in Game 1 of the WHL Championship.

Ethan Bear took a slap shot that hit the cross bar and dropped into the crease. Neuls put the puck into the net for the winning goal.

Bear scored the first Seattle goal at 4:55 of the second period.

T-Birds' goalie Carl Stankowski made 31 saves to improve his playoff record to 13-2.

Game 2 is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

 

