T-Birds win Game 1 of WHL Championship 2-1

Donovan Neuls scored 14 seconds into overtime Friday night to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 2-1 win over Regina in Game 1 of the WHL Championship.



Ethan Bear took a slap shot that hit the cross bar and dropped into the crease. Neuls put the puck into the net for the winning goal.

Bear scored the first Seattle goal at 4:55 of the second period.



T-Birds' goalie Carl Stankowski made 31 saves to improve his playoff record to 13-2.

Game 2 is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

© 2017 KING-TV