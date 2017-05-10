T-Birds even the series with a 6-1 win over Regina

Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Regina Pats Wednesday, May 19, 2017. (Photo: KING / Jil Hendershot)

KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds got goals from six different players Wednesday night to beat Regina 6-1 at ShoWare Center. That ties the WHL Championship series 2-2.



The Pats took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Sam Steel in the first period, and then it was all Seattle.



Ryan Gropp scored on the power play to tie the game 1-1. Sami Moilanen scored an unassisted goal 16 seconds later to put the T-Birds in front 2-1. Seattle went in front 3-1 at 19:28 of the first on Nolan Volcan's fourth goal of the playoffs.

The onslaught continued in the second period with goals by Jarret Tyszka, Alexander True, and Keegan Kolesar.

The T-Birds outshot the Pats 36-19 in the game.



Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski is now 14-4 in the playoffs after making 18 saves.

Game 5 is Friday night in Kent.

© 2017 KING-TV