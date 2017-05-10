KING
Close

T-Birds even the series with a 6-1 win over Regina

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:42 PM. PDT May 10, 2017

KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds got goals from six different players Wednesday night to beat Regina 6-1 at ShoWare Center.  That ties the WHL Championship series 2-2.

The Pats took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Sam Steel in the first period, and then it was all Seattle. 

Ryan Gropp scored on the power play to tie the game 1-1.   Sami Moilanen scored an unassisted goal 16 seconds later to put the T-Birds in front 2-1.  Seattle went in front 3-1 at 19:28 of the first on Nolan Volcan's fourth goal of the playoffs. 

The onslaught continued in the second period with goals by Jarret Tyszka, Alexander True, and Keegan Kolesar.

The T-Birds outshot the Pats 36-19 in the game.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski is now 14-4 in the playoffs after making 18 saves.

Game 5 is Friday night in Kent.

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories