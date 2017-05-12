T-Birds beat Regina 7-4 to take 3-2 series lead

Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Regina Pats Wednesday, May 19, 2017. (Photo: KING / Jil Hendershot)

KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds beat Regina 7-4 in Game 5 of the WHL Championship Friday night at ShoWare Center. The T-Birds lead the series 3-2.



Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist. Keegan Kolesar added a goal and two assists in the game.



The T-Birds also got goals from Donovan Nuels, Nolan Volcan, Ryan Gropp and an empy-netter from Turner Ottenbreit with 2 seconds remaining in the game.



Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 33 saves. His playoff records is now 15-4.

The 6,223 in attendance were the most fans to see a T-Birds game at ShoWare Center.



Game 6 is Sunday at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

