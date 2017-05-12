KING
T-Birds beat Regina 7-4 to take 3-2 series lead

KING 5 Sports , KING 12:01 AM. PDT May 13, 2017

KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds beat Regina 7-4 in Game 5 of the WHL Championship Friday night at ShoWare Center. The T-Birds lead the series 3-2.

Mathew Barzal had two goals and an assist.  Keegan Kolesar added a goal and two assists in the game.

The T-Birds also got goals from Donovan Nuels, Nolan Volcan, Ryan Gropp and an empy-netter from Turner Ottenbreit with 2 seconds remaining in the game.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 33 saves.  His playoff records is now 15-4. 

The 6,223 in attendance were the most fans to see a T-Birds game at ShoWare Center.

Game 6 is Sunday at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

 

