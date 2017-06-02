Special Olympics kicks off in western Washington

Photo: KING 5

Opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics are set to get underway Friday at 7 p.m. at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.



Grand marshal Luke Ridnour will lead the parade of athletes and the event will feature the arrival of the Flame of Hope, according to a news release.



The spring games will be held through the weekend at PLU, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the King County Aquatics Center. Events include soccer, track and field, swimming, cycling and powerlifting.



Around 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the weekend's events.



For the full weekend schedule of events, check out the Special Olympics Washington website.

