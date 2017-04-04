Spokane welcomes Gonzaga basketball team home as heroes

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane welcomed home the city’s newest heroes on Tuesday. The Gonzaga basketball team was greeted by hundreds of locals who could not be more proud of the small-town team that made it big.

Fans waited for the team on campus outside the McCarthey Athletic Center. GU’s plane landed around 3:40 p.m. and the team arrived at the GU campus around 4:40 p.m..

From kids to grandparents, everyone came out to support the team.

“The fact that they made it that far for the first time ever just really makes me proud,” said one fan.

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team made history after securing their first trip to a National Championship.

Although the Zags came up short at the game, the team definitely won the hearts of many back home.

