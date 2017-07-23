Spieth wins British Open

Jul 23, 2017; Southport, ENG; Jordan Spieth holds the Claret Jug after winning the 146th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ian Rutherford, Ian Rutherford)

Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.



Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots - the same margin he started the day with - after a final round 1-under-69.



He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.



Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.



