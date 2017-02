The Seattle Sounders celebrates with Philip F. Anschutz Trophy after beating Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Photo: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Custom)

SEATTLE -- The MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders FC is opening up more seating at CenturyLink Field for its home opener next month.

The club didn't say how many additional seats will be available, but it averaged over 42,000 fans per game last season.

The Sounders will host the New York Red Bulls on March 19.

