Sounders' Clint Dempsey feeling good again after heart issue

Seattle Sounders midfielder Clint Dempsey (2) passes the ball during the first half against the Portland Timbers at Kino Sports Complex.

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Seattle Sounders star Clint Dempsey says the symptoms that eventually led him to being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat first surfaced last February but it wasn't until late summer that it became serious enough to affect his ability to play.

Dempsey spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since he was diagnosed with the irregular heartbeat in August and his season was shut down.

Dempsey first noticed symptoms last February during training camp and he spent the early part of the season trying to figure out what was happening. Dempsey said he felt good playing for the United States during the Copa America last summer, but after returning from the competition started "feeling more stuff."

Dempsey says he's feeling good again and looking forward to being back with the Sounders.

