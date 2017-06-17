Villa scores twice, New York defeats Seattle 2-1

Jun 17, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York City FC forward David Villa (7) celebrates scoring a goal past Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - David Villa didn't let the rain bother him Saturday, scoring twice in leading New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.



The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.



Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Cristian Roldan. He got free after the ball was deflected and made his way through the water-clogged Yankee Stadium turf to score.



But Villa tied it with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.



The hosts are 8-53 for 20 points in the Eastern Division. Defending MLS champion Seattle is 5-7-4 for 19 points in the Western Division.

