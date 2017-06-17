KING
Close

Villa scores twice, New York defeats Seattle 2-1

Associated Press , KING 4:07 PM. PDT June 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) - David Villa didn't let the rain bother him Saturday, scoring twice in leading New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on a goal by Cristian Roldan. He got free after the ball was deflected and made his way through the water-clogged Yankee Stadium turf to score.

But Villa tied it with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.

The hosts are 8-53 for 20 points in the Eastern Division. Defending MLS champion Seattle is 5-7-4 for 19 points in the Western Division.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories