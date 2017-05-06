Toronto FC wins 1-0 over Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC defender Tony Alfaro (right) heads the ball against Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) and defender Nick Hagglund (6) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Jozy Altidore earned and scored on a penalty kick early in the first half, and short-handed Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final.



Altidore was the best player on the field even with his side playing minus star Sebastian Giovinco, and starters Victor Vazquez and Eriq Zavaleta. Even though Seattle dominated possession, Altidore and Toronto had the best chances at goal and earned a minor bit of payback for last year's cup final.



Altidore's goal came in the 23rd minute after he was chopped down from behind by Seattle defender Roman Torres in the penalty box. Altidore calmly put his shot into the right corner of the net as Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei went the opposite direction.



The loss ended Seattle's 14-game home unbeaten streak.

