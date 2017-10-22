Sounders wrap up No. 2 seed with 3-0 win over Colorado

Oct 22, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders defender Will Bruin (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half against the Colorado Rapids at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

SEATTLE - Nicolas Loderio scored two goals, Will Bruin had his third in the past two games and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale to wrap up the No. 2 playoff seed in the Western Conference.



The defending MLS Cup champion Sounders (14-9-11) avoided this week's knockout round.



Bruin's ninth-minute goal put Seattle on the board and gave him 11 for the season. Lodeiro sent a penalty kick past goalkeeper Tim Howard in the 64th minute, then scored again in the third minute of stoppage time. He finished the year with seven goals.



Both teams finished with 10 men, each losing a player to a straight red card after video reviews by referee Christopher Penso.



Seattle's Clint Dempsey was sent off in the 24th minute. With Rapids defender Mike da Fonte tight on him in the Colorado penalty area, Dempsey swung around with his right arm, and da Fonte fell to the ground holding his face.



Penso halted play, went to the video review area, and within half a minute came back across the field toward Dempsey and pulled out the red card. Dempsey will be suspended for Seattle's first playoff game.



In the 61st minute, Colorado's Axel Sjoberg took down Bruin inside the 6-yard box. Penso called the PK, went to the video screen and came back with a red for Sjoberg.



Colorado, which made last year's Western Conference finals, ended the season at 9-16-6.

