Sounders' Stefan Frei among 13 players added to MLS All-Star team

May 27, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) celebrates following a 1-0 victory against the Portland Timbersat CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Thirteen players including Sounders keeper Stefan Frei have been added to Major League Soccer's All-Star team for the Aug. 2 game against Real Madrid in Chicago.



Two commissioner's picks and 11 players named by All-Star coach Veljko Paunovic were added Tuesday to the fan selections to represent the league at the game at Soldier Field.



MLS Commissioner Don Garber selected Kellyn Acosta of FC Dallas and Dom Dwyer of Sporting Kansas City.



Among the other players selected by Paunovic were Toronto's Jozy Altidore, Portland's Diego Valeri, Fire midfielder Dax McCarty and Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme.



The overall roster includes 16 repeat All-Stars and eight newcomers. Thirteen teams are represented.

