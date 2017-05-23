KING
Close
Weather Alert High Wind Warning
Close

Sounders receive their championship rings for winning the MLS Cup

Joel Knip , KING 6:32 PM. PDT May 23, 2017

The Sounders received their championship rings today for winning the 2016 MLS Cup.  Players and staff were given the rings in a private ceremony.  

Some shared the moment on Twitter.

The ring, made and designed by Jostens, has 8 diamonds in the logo and it's surrounded by 30 more diamonds.  The band is made out of 10-karat white gold.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories