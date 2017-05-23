Sounders receive their championship rings for winning the MLS Cup

Sounders receive their MLS Cup 2016 championship rings.

The Sounders received their championship rings today for winning the 2016 MLS Cup. Players and staff were given the rings in a private ceremony.

Some shared the moment on Twitter.

⭐️



A group that will be forever immortalized in Sounders history. pic.twitter.com/R8MRTSlKo1 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 23, 2017

The ring, made and designed by Jostens, has 8 diamonds in the logo and it's surrounded by 30 more diamonds. The band is made out of 10-karat white gold.

