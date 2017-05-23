Sounders receive their championship rings for winning the MLS Cup

The Sounders received their championship rings today for winning the 2016 MLS Cup. Players and staff were given the rings in a private ceremony.
Some shared the moment on Twitter.
⭐️— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 23, 2017
A group that will be forever immortalized in Sounders history. pic.twitter.com/R8MRTSlKo1
Look what we got today 😍 #EBFG pic.twitter.com/gwdXmzGHtw— Stefan Frei (@Stefan24Frei) May 24, 2017
The ring, made and designed by Jostens, has 8 diamonds in the logo and it's surrounded by 30 more diamonds. The band is made out of 10-karat white gold.
