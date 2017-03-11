Sounders rally for 2-2 tie, spoiling Impact's home opener

Mar 11, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) scores a goal against the Montreal Impact on a penalty kick during the second half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Bolte, Eric Bolte)

MONTREAL (AP) - Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored in the final 10 minutes of play to give the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders a 2-2 tie with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.



Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, and Bruin tied it in injury time for Seattle (0-1-1).



Matteo Mancosu and Ignacio Piatti each scored for the Impact (0-1-1) in front of a crowd of 34,373 at Olympic Stadium.



Mancosu opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Patrice Bernier got the ball to Ignacio Piatti, who found Mancosu on a run behind the defense. The Italian made a move to the left and slotted the ball into an open goal.



Montreal struck again in the 51st when Piatti was able to charge in and score on a low shot.



The crowd booed as referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot when substitute Oneil Fisher went down easily after a brush with Laurent Ciman just inside the 18-yard box. Lodeiro made no mistake with a low shot.



The Sounders appeared to have tied it in the 90th on a give-and-go between Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey, but it was nullified by a hand ball call. But moments later, Cristian Roldan's cross from the right side was headed down by Jordan Morris, and Bruin slammed it in.

