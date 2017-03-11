Sounders rally for 2-2 tie, spoiling Impact's home opener

MONTREAL (AP) - Nicolas Lodeiro and Will Bruin scored in the final 10 minutes of play to give the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders a 2-2 tie with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.
Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute, and Bruin tied it in injury time for Seattle (0-1-1).
#Sounders get a stoppage time stunner! #MTLvSEA https://t.co/7D1keDrDuq— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2017
Matteo Mancosu and Ignacio Piatti each scored for the Impact (0-1-1) in front of a crowd of 34,373 at Olympic Stadium.
Mancosu opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Patrice Bernier got the ball to Ignacio Piatti, who found Mancosu on a run behind the defense. The Italian made a move to the left and slotted the ball into an open goal.
Montreal struck again in the 51st when Piatti was able to charge in and score on a low shot.
The crowd booed as referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the spot when substitute Oneil Fisher went down easily after a brush with Laurent Ciman just inside the 18-yard box. Lodeiro made no mistake with a low shot.
The Sounders appeared to have tied it in the 90th on a give-and-go between Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey, but it was nullified by a hand ball call. But moments later, Cristian Roldan's cross from the right side was headed down by Jordan Morris, and Bruin slammed it in.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs